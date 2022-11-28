Co Kerry paedophile who paid women for access to children jailed for seven years

Timmy Duggan (35), of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

A Co Kerry man has been jailed for seven years for a range of child sexual assault offences, including paying women to access their children for his own “deplorable” gratification.

Timmy Duggan (35), of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, Co Kerry, originally from Moyvane, was previously returned for trial on 47 sexual offences against children.

However, the State accepted a plea to 22 offences ranging from child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation, inciting children to engage in a sexual act, possessing images of naked children and encouraging others, including the victims’ mothers, to produce “child pornography”.

The offences occurred at locations in Limerick and Kerry on dates between 2015 and last year.

Duggan was sentenced to eight years in prison with the final year suspended.

A woman who sold naked photos of her children to Duggan, a four-time Kerry badminton champion, was jailed for three years with the final 18 months suspended.

She and Duggan have both been added to sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

More to follow...