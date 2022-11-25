Teenager’s legal action over bus crashing into bridge settles for €75,000

Leon McCabe Dillion alleged the defendant company was negligent and in breach of duty by taking an unsuitable route and attempting to drive under a bridge that was too low for the vehicle to pass under. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland

A teenager who was injured when a bus he was on crashed into a bridge in north Dublin has settled his High Court case for €75,000.

Leon McCabe Dillon (17) claimed he was thrown forward in his seat when the bus hit the bridge on Blakestown Road, in Mulhuddart, on January 29th, 2019.

He alleged he suffered significant pain in his nasal area and right side of his jaw, while his migraines have become more frequent.

Through his mother, Sarah Dillion, of Briarswood Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, he sued the coach operator Eirebus Limited, trading as the Swords Express over the accident that occured when Leon and his classmates were on a school trip.

READ MORE

Liability was admitted in the case.

Leon alleged the defendant company was negligent and in breach of duty by taking an unsuitable route and attempting to drive under a bridge that was too low for the vehicle to pass under.

There was an alleged failure to observe signs on the bridge indicating the maximum vehicle height permitted and to be aware of the height of the bus.

Leon said he required surgery and splinting to repair a nasal fracture sustained in the incident. Following this, his symptoms were not fully resolved and he continued to experience nosebleeds, his action claimed.

He claimed he has ongoing backache that is made worse when carrying a heavy school bag. The incident made him more anxious and has affected his sleep, he claimed.

The teenager’s counsel Oonagh McCrann SC, instructed by Anthony Carmody of Carmody Moran solicitors, told the court a settlement had been reached in the case which required approval.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart approved the settlement.