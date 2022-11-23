Dowdall compliments Hutch in alleged reference to AK-47s used in Regency Hotel murder, court hears

File picture of a member of the Garda Armed Support Unit on duty at the Special Criminal Court where the trial of Gerard Hutch for the murder of David Byrne continues. Mr Hutch has pleaded not guilty. Photograph: Collins

The Regency Hotel murder trial has heard a recording of ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall tell Gerard Hutch that the accused’s “best move” was the “particular yokes used”, in what the prosecution alleges is a reference to the three AK-47 assault rifles used by the gunmen who murdered Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne.

In the recording, Dowdall told Mr Hutch: “I don’t know if you thought of it, Gerard, at the time I certainly didn’t, but the best thing that happened was the particular yokes that was used. That in itself made some f****n statement”.

Mr Hutch replied: “Ah, massive statement”. He later says that “anyone with cop on would know immediately that cops don’t use them”.

In the recording, the court heard, Mr Hutch said that there had to be “f****n mediation, for Jaysus sake” and that the Kinahans were “after getting a good wallop and a good bang there”.

The trial of Mr Hutch has heard that the two men, in conversations captured by a garda bugging device as they allegedly travelled to the North to meet with republicans, also discussed many topics including the death of former Supreme Court judge Adrian Hardiman who died in March 2016.

In another clip, Dowdall refers to “all the bleeding killings” and “dealing with the bleedin’ little w*****s that are up and coming”.

“There’s other ways of punishin’ people. Don’t be using a gun all the time. The heartbreak that’s left behind when a f*****g person’s dead,” said the accused. Mr Hutch added, “We don’t want any innocent c**** shot” and that “it’s terrible to do that”.

For a second day at the non-jury court today, the audio recording was played of a conversation between Mr Hutch and Dowdall while they were allegedly travelling north to a meeting in Strabane in Co Tyrone on March 7th, 2016, in Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep, which had been bugged by garda detectives.

Transcripts of the recordings, which are being relied on by the prosecution, are being displayed on several screens in the courtroom and have been described as “part of the core” of State’s case in the trial of Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, who denies the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

Last week, the three judges ruled that they would listen to the 10 hours of conversations between Mr Hutch and Dowdall that were captured by gardaí, despite having heard that Dowdall’s bugged jeep had been outside of the State during the majority of the recordings.

Mr Hutch’s defence lawyer Brendan Grehan SC has submitted that their “core argument” would be that gardaí were aware that Dowdall’s jeep was outside the jurisdiction for eight of the 10 hours of those recordings from March 7th, 2016, and that the evidence harvested from that “illicit fruit” should be excluded from the trial.

The non-jury court will hear the audio recordings which began at 2.20pm on Monday, March 7th, 2016, leading into the early hours of Tuesday, March 8th. After this the court will hear full legal argument from counsel on both sides as part of a ‘voir dire’ - a ‘trial within a trial’ - before the three judges rule on the admissibility of its contents having regard to the extraterritoriality issue.

The Special Criminal Court has viewed CCTV footage of what the State says is Mr Hutch making two separate journeys to Northern Ireland with Dowdall on February 20 and March 7, 2016, just weeks after Mr Byrne was murdered.

The State’s case is that Mr Hutch had asked Jonathan Dowdall to arrange a meeting with his provisional republican contacts to mediate or resolve the Hutch-Kinahan feud due to the threats against the accused’s family and friends.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) - a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - was due to stand trial for Mr Byrne’s murder alongside Gerard Hutch but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available ahead of the murder.

Dowdall has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne. The former Dublin councillor is currently being assessed for the Witness Protection Program after agreeing to testify against former co-accused Gerard Hutch, who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9, after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time. The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Mr Hutch’s two co-accused - Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5, 2016.

The trial continues this afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.