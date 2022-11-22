Widow of Patrick Campbell settles alleged collusion case

On Monday, it was announced that a confidential settlement had been reached between the family and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The widow of a Catholic factory worker who was shot dead nearly 50 years ago has settled legal action over alleged security force collusion with a loyalist gunman.

Patrick Campbell, a factory worker from Banbridge, was killed in his home on October 29th, 1973 in front of his wife Margaret and their three children.

The legal action related to the role played by the UVF leader Robin “The Jackal” Jackson in his murder.

Mrs Campbell, 84, is to receive a “significant” undisclosed pay-out as part of a civil claim. The settlement is without an admission of liability or a formal apology.

No one has ever been convicted of the sectarian killing, though Mr Jackson, a one-time UDR soldier, is believed to have been one of the two assassins.

Despite being arrested and charged, the case against him was subsequently dropped.

In a statement on Monday, Mrs Campbell said she has “fought nearly 50 years seeking justice for Pat”.

“Fighting to get secret intelligence papers linking the man who killed my husband to the security forces was going to take a lot more time. It is time I don’t really have as I’m not getting any younger,” she said.

She added that for these reasons she can “rest easy” knowing she sued the British Government and received a settlement.

Speaking outside the court on Monday, Donna Campbell, Mr Campbell’s daughter, said the day had been “a long time coming”.

“That evening changed the rest of our lives. My mum was left to bring-up three young children, we are immensely proud of her here today. Unfortunately, she has had to fight throughout her whole life in an effort to get justice for the murder of her husband and our father and grandfather,” she said.

“She should not have had to do that. My mum can now rest easy knowing that she has done all she can to honor dad’s memory and to hold the state to account.”

Kevin Winters of KRW law conflict litigation department, which represented the family, said the case was lodged almost eight years ago and “thankfully it’s now finished”.

“It has been a difficult and fraught legal journey for Margaret and her family. The case has now settled against the PSNI only,” he said.

“Margaret’s words at the start of this case resonate when she said ‘we hope this case brings some form of closure’. The Campbell family now have that and more. Their determination to see this through is commendable. I’ve no doubt it will be inspiring to other families of victims of The Glenanne Gang and all other conflict bereaved.”