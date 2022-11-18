Man who sustained brain injury after car accident outside GAA club settles action for €2.7m

A young man who suffered a brain injury when the car he was a passenger in spun and hit a wall after a collision has settled his High Court action for €2.7 million.

Joshua Nevin was 17 years old when the accident happened six years ago as a car was exiting GAA grounds in Co Cavan and collided with the car he was in, the court heard.

It was claimed it was a significant collision and the car in which Mr Nevin was a passenger suffered a number of impacts and was spun around on the road before hitting a wall.

Mr Nevin was knocked unconscious and suffered multiple injuries to his face. A scan later revealed air in his brain. He also had extensive facial bone and skull fractures and a significant injury to his left eye.

The teenager was wearing a seatbelt but it was claimed he was thrown about violently in his position and was trapped in the car for a time while the emergency services worked on extracting him. It was also claimed that the care was damaged extensively.

Mr Nevin’s counsel, Finbarr Fox SC, instructed by solicitor Hugh Thornton, told the court the teenager suffered very severe injuries in the accident and had to have extensive hospital treatment.

Counsel said the boy was a front seat passenger in a car on May 31st, 2016, when another vehicle came out from the property and the accident occured.

Mr Nevin, of Lisduff, Virginia, Co Cavan, will require care for the rest of his days even though he has made a substantial recovery. One can only be in awe of the care Mr Nevin’s family has given him, said counsel, adding that the young man has managed to return to education.

The case was before the court for assessment of damages only as liability was admitted in the case.

Mr Nevin sued the driver of the car he was travelling in, Shane Calvey, of Crossafehin, Virginia , Co Cavan, and the car owner, Marcella Calvey, of the same address, along with Stephen Sheridan, of Ryefield, Virginia, Co Cavan, who was driving the other vehicle involved.

He also sued Munterconnaught Gaelic Football Club, St Bartholomew’s Park, Ryefield, Behernagh, Virginia, Co Cavan; the owners of the GAA grounds, and Cavan County Council.

It was claimed against the Calveys that there was a failure to employ local knowledge in relation to a concealed entrance or exit.

It was claimed against Mr Sheridan that he failed to yield right of way to the car driven by Mr Calvey and that he emerged into the path of Mr Calvey when it was unsafe and dangerous to do so.

Against Cavan County Council and the GAA club it was claimed there was a failure to ensure that proper and appropriate sight lines for motorists were maintained at the exit and entrance.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable. He conveyed his best wishes to Mr Nevin and his family.