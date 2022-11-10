Retired computer analyst sues over slip on icy path at Garda HQ

The Four Courts Building on the river Liffey in Dublin Ireland

A retired computer analyst at Garda headquarters who claims he hurt his shoulder after allegedly slipping on snow and ice on a path at the Phoenix Park HQ has sued in the High Court.

Coleman Connolly (62) went to work early when the “Beast from the East” hit Ireland four years ago, covering the country in ice and snow.

“I had to walk gingerly. I took my time. There was a lot of snow and ice underfoot ... I slipped pure and simple,” he said.

Mr Connolly said his shoulder took the full force of his fall as he put out his left arm when he landed.

He told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds he was crying with “severe” pain following the slip on February 29th, 2018.

Under cross-examination, he agreed he had been wearing black formal shoes with smooth leather soles.

Mr Connolly, who has since retired and is from College Rise, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, has sued his former employer, Accenture Ltd, with offices at Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin, along with the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice, Equality and Law Reform.

He said he proceeded through the main gate at Garda HQ before slipping on what he alleges was compacted ice and snow on the pathway.

It is alleged there was a failure to have regard to the fact that poor weather conditions had been forecast and to take appropriate steps to ensure that visitors to the premises could gain access in safety.

All the claims are denied, and it is alleged there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Connolly. It is claimed he failed to keep any proper lookout and allegedly failed to exercise any reasonable care for his own safety.

Opening the case, Sara Phelan SC, instructed by solicitor Anjana Hanratty, told the court Mr Connolly had an MRI that showed he had suffered an acute tendon tear. He had to have surgery on his shoulder and wear a sling for four weeks, the court heard.

In his evidence, Mr Connolly said he had overseen a systems update on February 27th and drove into work the next morning to check it had updated successfully.

“I felt I really needed to get in on-site,” he said. After the fall, he dusted himself off and went to work, before visiting a doctor a few days later. He said since the fall he has not had “a complete night’s sleep because of pain in my shoulder”.

Gerard M Clarke SC, for the State parties, put it to Mr Connolly that workmen had started to salt the outer part of the HQ grounds at 7am but had not got to the inner part at the time of his fall. Mr Connolly said he had not seen them.

The case before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds continues on Friday.