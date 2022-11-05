Man accused of spate of pharmacy robberies refused bail

Before being arrested, the accused is alleged to have given staff a list of drugs and produced a knife, saying: 'Don’t mess with me. I know what I’m doing.'

A man who was overpowered by members of the public following a string of alleged robberies at pharmacies in Dublin has been refused bail.

Brian Carroll, 38, of Holly Road, Donnycarney, Dublin, was charged following his arrest on Friday. He was held overnight at Coolock Garda station and appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Grainne McDonnell and Detective Garda Clifford Singleton told the court the accused made no reply to the charges. Judge Hughes heard they were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Mr Carroll is accused of robbing Bradley’s Pharmacy in Artane of assorted prescription drugs worth €404 on November 4th.

In the other two alleged raids, he is charged with taking €87 worth of medication from Lalor’s Pharmacy on Collins Avenue East on November 2nd and medication valued at €39 from the O’Reilly Pharmacy in Artane.

Garda McDonnell told a contested bail hearing the defendant was allegedly armed with an eight-inch kitchen knife.

She alleged that during Friday’s robbery, he gave staff a list of drugs and produced the knife, saying, “don’t mess with me. I know what I’m doing.”

The garda said it would be claimed that he “directed staff into a corner to prevent them seeking help”.

A deliveryman in the pharmacy was subjected to aggression and had a knife pointed at him.

The garda voiced concerns about him being released on bail.

She alleged he was caught “red-handed”. Garda McDonnell added that she and other gardaí saw the accused detained by members of the public at the chemist.

Garda McDonnell told the court she saw him held down, and the knife was present.

The court heard he also brandished the knife, demanded prescribed drugs and engaged in scuffles with the staff of the two other chemists.

Pleading for bail, defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client lived with and cared for his father.

It was also around the anniversary of his partner’s death. The barrister said his client was a father who was “suffering from deep loss”, but he would obey conditions if granted bail.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead, and the judge noted he had the presumption of innocence.

However, he refused bail and remanded him in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Carroll who was on social welfare.