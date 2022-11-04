Accused in Lordship Credit Union robbery refused bail by Special Criminal Court

The accused is to due to stand trial with another early next year on charges relating to the robbery of the Lordship credit union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Gardaí who travelled to the United States to interview James Flynn, who was wanted in connection with the Lordship Credit Union robbery, were instead met by his father who told them “the boys are gone, you will never get them”, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Mr Flynn (31), who was eventually extradited to Ireland from the UK on charges relating to the robbery nearly 10 years ago, during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed, was on Friday refused bail by the Special Criminal Court on the grounds that he is a flight risk.

Summarising his objection on the flight risk ground, Det Insp Phillips said the applicant had previously offered “substantial sums of money” when he applied for bail at Westminster Magistrates Court, namely £185,000 in cash and a £965,000 independent surety.

“I believe this clearly demonstrates that he has the financial means available to him to evade justice,” he said. The witness said that Mr Flynn, who has no previous convictions, holds a UK and US passport but not an Irish one and that he has no links or ties to this jurisdiction.

Ruling on James Flynn’s bail application on Friday, Ms Justice Tara Burns said the three-judge court could not accept that the applicant was “anything but a flight risk”. The judge said the flight risk in this case was “too great” to permit bail to be granted and that the probability of fleeing the jurisdiction was “well made out”.

Mr Flynn, of Raven’s Glen, Newry, Northern Ireland is accused of the robbery of €7,000, the property of Pat Bellew, at the credit union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013.

Accused of conspiring

He is also accused of conspiring with Aaron Brady, Brendan Treanor and others to enter a residential premises with the intent to steal the keys of a motor vehicle between September 11th, 2012 and January 23rd, 2013. Brady was convicted of murdering Det Gda Donohoe in August 2020.

Delivering the ruling of the three-judge court on Friday, Ms Justice Burns said Mr Flynn seeks bail for his trial, which is listed at the beginning of January next year, having recently been extradited to Ireland from the UK.

In April of this year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered Mr Flynn’s extradition back to Ireland but this was appealed to the High Court. The appeal was dismissed in July and Mr Flynn was brought back to Ireland to be formally charged with the credit union robbery.

The judge said on Friday that the applicant had left this jurisdiction very shortly after the alleged robbery in April 2013 and has since been in the UK and the US. Ms Justice Burns said the prosecution intended to adduce CCTV evidence of a distinguished BMW which they say Mr Flynn was driving at the time and which was seen at various locations in the CCTV footage in relation to the alleged burglary charge.

There was a sighting of a burned Passat which has been established to have been used in the robbery on January 25th and a sighting of the BMW going to and coming from the burn site in Northern Ireland, she said.

“These are all arms of the prosecution case, it is not for this court to concern itself with whether there will be a conviction in this matter,” she said. The case against the applicant is of a “circumstantial nature” where the evidence is not viewed in isolation but “the culmination of various parts coming together”, she said.

Clearly, the judge said, a case had been made out against the applicant in terms of what is anticipated to be the prosecution’s case. The strength of the evidence intended to be brought by the State is enough to cause the court concern and it is of the view that there is potential for a conviction, she continued.

The judge said the prosecution’s view is that Mr Flynn posed a flight risk due to him absconding from this jurisdiction in April 2013 after the alleged robbery by going to the US. He has been in the US, the UK and Northern Ireland for the last nine years.

She said Mr Flynn had not attempted to engage or cooperate with gardaí and it was probable if he got bail that he would not stand trial for these matters. “For that ground alone the court will refuse bail,” she stated.

She said the three-judge court had heard “very concerning evidence” about an interaction the applicant’s father had with the investigating garda in relation to this matter. Mr Flynn’s father had indicated that an interview could take place with his son in the US and gardaí travelled to Boston clearly of the view that the interview would take place, she said.

However, when gardaí went to the address they were instead met with a situation where the accused was no longer at the premises and his father uttered the words “the boys are gone, you will never get them”.

Referring to the risk of interference with witnesses, the judge said there had been “very, very concerning evidence” about the behaviour of Mr Flynn’s father during the trial of Aaron Brady.

“Obviously these are the father’s actions and not Mr Flynn’s. It was frightful how people were approached during this trial and the various things said,” she added.

Aaron Brady (31) was found guilty of the murder of Det Gda Donohoe by an 11 to one majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court in August 2020. The father-of-one with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was sentenced to the mandatory term for murder of life imprisonment.

In summary, the judge said that while the court had grave concerns in relation to the possibility of interference with witnesses in this case, they were not refusing bail on that ground.

A legal aid application for Mr Flynn will be dealt with before the non-jury court on Tuesday next week.

Brendan Treanor (34), with a previous address at Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, is also charged with participating in the robbery. His trial will commence in January next year alongside Mr Flynn’s. He was also refused bail in June 2022.