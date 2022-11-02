‘No escape from the torture’ caused by ‘vicious’ assault, musician tells court

The victim of what he termed “a pre-meditated and vicious assault” has said that there is “no escape from the torture” he continues to suffer both physically and mentally.

Martin McAllister was reading his victim impact statement in the sentencing of Eugene Hanratty Senior (63) at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday morning.

Hanratty of Castleblayney Road, Crossmaglen, Armagh was convicted by a jury following a trial in October. He had pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm at Castleblayney, Co Monaghan on November 24th, 2012.

On Wednesday, Mr McAllister said that the “pre-meditated” and vicious assault had a devastating effect on his life both physically and mentally. He said medical reports before the court “substantiated” the physical injuries.

He said he had multiple broken bones in his face, both his eye sockets were broken and he has been left with a permanent loss of his peripheral vision. He has been treated numerous times but without success and the loss of his peripheral vision “impinges on my everyday life”.

Mr McAllister, said that as a musician, he struggles now to read musical notation.

He said the nerves in his face were also damaged by the injuries to his eyes and he has been left with excruciating pain to the left side of his face. He underwent surgical nerve decompression in 2014 and had a titanium implant fitted below his left eye which altered his sensation down the left side of his face.

Mr McAllister said this has left him with constant issues while eating and drinking. He also described problems with his sinuses as a result and said he continues to have problems with injuries he received to his right arm.

“I have had 10 years of these problems which will continue for the rest of my life,” Mr McAllister said.

“It has been a 10-year long wait for justice which has taken a toll on my mental wellbeing. I have lost confidence and I struggle every day to keep myself going,” Mr McAllister said before he added that he has been prescribed both short and long-term medication to help with anxiety.

“There is no escape from this torture,” he continued.

Referring to the fact that his wife witnessed the assault, Mr McAllister said she has since been diagnosed with suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety and depression. “Her suffering fills me with sadness,” Mr McAllister said.

He concluded his victim impact statement by taking the opportunity to thank the court and the justice system who accompanied him “on this long walk to justice”.

Detective Garda Paul Everard told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that on the Saturday afternoon of the attack, Mr McAllister and his wife were driving at 4.20pm in Castleblayney on their way to Crossmaglen when a vehicle approached with its full headlights on.

Mr McAllister told the trial that he felt his path was blocked by the other vehicle and he couldn’t drive past it. He then recognised the occupants of the car as being father and son, Eugene Hanratty Junior and Eugene Hanratty Senior.

Hanratty Snr approached and began an assault on Mr McAllister in his vehicle during which time he was punched a number of times in the head, pulled down by the hair and kicked until he was dragged out of the vehicle by Hanratty Snr.

Det Gda Everard confirmed that Mr McAllister told the trial that the assault continued outside the car, with him being continually kicked while on the ground. His right arm was stamped on and he went in and out of consciousness.

He told the trial that Hanratty Snr was aware he was a musician so he felt the stamping on his arm was significant in this regard.

Det Gda Everard said that Mary McAllister also told the jury that it was a sustained attack while her husband was both inside the car and out of the car.

She described asking Hanratty Snr to stop because she was concerned if the assault continued the injuries would be fatal for her husband. The trial heard that Hanratty Junior also asked his father to stop attacking the man.

Mr McCormack told Judge Melanie Greally that the victim was taken to Drogheda Hospital where he was treated for a number of injuries to his face and his arm and wrist. A booklet of photographs of the injuries was handed to the jury during the trial.

Counsel said that this trial was the third trial in the case. The first trial resulted in a disagreement and the jury couldn’t reach a verdict, the second trial collapsed after the jury was discharged. Then, in October, the jury unanimously convicted Hanratty Snr following one hour of deliberations.

Mr McCormack reminded Judge Greally that Hanratty Snr had claimed, through his counsel, during the trial that he was acting in self-defence but he said the jury rejected this and convicted him.

Judge Greally adjourned the sentencing to November 8th when Padraig Dwyer SC, defending, will cross-examine the garda and address the court by way of plea in mitigation.

In October 2016 another jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court acquitted Eugene Hanratty Junior (41) Dundalk Road, Crossmaglen, Armagh of assaulting Mr McAllister causing him harm. It was the State’s case that he had not taken part in the physical beating but he was charged on the basis of joint enterprise.