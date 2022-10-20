Co Kildare referee jailed for abusing teenage boy

A sports referee from Co Kildare has been jailed for three years for sexually abusing a boy.

Robert Kennedy (45), Allenview Heights, Newbridge, pleaded guilty at Naas Circuit Court to seven charges including possession of child pornography, use of information technology to facilitate sexual exploitation and meeting a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

At a previous court hearing, Det Garda Shane Donnelly said the victim was aged between 15 and 17 years at the time of the offences, which were alleged to have taken place on dates between March 2018 and April 2019.

It was claimed Kennedy met the injured party on one occasion to have sexual intercourse and he had child pornography on a mobile phone. It was also alleged he gave or promised to give money to the victim to purchase clothing or items he needed for sport.

Judge Gerard Griffin said there was a grave breach of trust because of the defendant’s position as a referee.

He also noted that there was a moderate risk of reoffending. He also said the court had regard for the fact that Kennedy, who had been in the Defence Forces for 20 years, had no previous convictions and there was an early guilty plea in the case.

He imposed concurrent five year sentences, with the final two years suspended subject to a number of conditions.