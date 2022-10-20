Cab seeks to seize €1.7m of assets from Kinahan gang member

Cab has brought proceedings under the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act seeking orders allowing it to freeze the assets.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) has asked the High Court for orders allowing it to permanently seize some €1.7 million of assets it says were obtained with the proceeds of crime by senior Kinahan organised crime gang member Ross Browning.

The court heard that senior gardaí believe Mr Browning is the gang’s “principal representative” in Ireland.

The assets include a property in Garristown in North Co Dublin, lands in Rush and a house on Deanstown Road, Finglas, in Dublin, as well as several motor vehicles, luxury watches, and jewellery that were seized by Cab officers following a raid in 2018.

In particular, Cab alleges Mr Browning purchased for €120,000 in 2013 a 1.3-hectare site in Garristown on which he subsequently developed a residence and a new shed on the land.

Cab also claims Mr Browning restored an old cottage on the site for approximately €330,000.

Cab’s claims that the lands and the works were all paid for by Mr Browning is disputed.

Mr Browning has not contested the bureau’s application, but members of his family reject its claims in respect of some of the assets.

Mr Browning’s relatives, including his mother Julie Conway and her partner David O’Brien, have claimed an interest in the assets, and contend they were purchased with legitimate funds. It is also claimed that Cab is not entitled to take possession of assets that allegedly form part of the estate of Mr Browning’s late grandfather, William Conway, who died in 2018.

Opening the case, Benedict Ó Floinn SC, with Grainne O’Neill Bl, for Cab said Ross Browning is a leading member of the transnational Kinahan organised crime organisation, whose operations have an estimated worth of €1 billion.

Mr Browning, counsel said, was an associate of senior Kinahan gang members including its head, Christpher Kinahan snr, and his sons, Daniel and Christopher jnr, who, counsel said, “handle the day-to-day running” of the organisation.

The gang, counsel added, is involved in criminal activities, including drug dealing, the importation of weapons, murder and money laundering in South America, the Middle East and mainland Europe as well as in Ireland.

Mr Browning is the gang’s “principal representative in this jurisdiction” counsel said, adding that he has also associated with other gang members including Liam Byrne, Glen Holland, Freddie Thompson, Gary Finnegan and Barry Finnegan, who is the partner of Mr Browning’s sister Cheryl.

Counsel said that Mr Browning, a bricklayer by profession who had also operated a Dublin gym, had obtained assets by “intermingling money” that was the proceeds of crime with money belonging to members of his family.

It is Cab’s belief that Mr Browning did not have the means to pay for the assets from legitimately earned funds.

It is also claimed that the assets were purchased and registered in the names of persons known or related to Mr Browning.

Counsel said that at one point he made a payment for works and materials used at one of the properties out of an account in the name of one of his children, who at the time was about eight-years-old.

Counsel said that it is Cab’s case that the house in Deanstown Road was acquired for approximately €56,000 more than a decade ago and was acquired with the proceeds of crime.

Following the purchase, the house was registered in William Conway’s name.

The house, which was in a poor state at the time of purchase, was renovated extensively and sold 12 months later for approximately €120,000 to a relative of Mr Browning’s.

Another relative is alleged to currently reside in the property.

The court heard that the registered owner of the property, Ian O’Haire, a cousin of Ross Browning, denies Cab’s claim that the proceeds of crime were used to repair or acquire the property.

Counsel said that the property at Garristown was acquired in 2013 and says that Ross Browning has resided there with his partner and their children in a house built in one part of the property.

In 2015/16, it is claimed, Mr Browning reconstructed an old cottage on the site into a property called Chestnut Lodge.

Counsel said it is not accepted by the bureau that anyone other than Mr Browning owns the property.

Many of the parties who carried out the works on the property primarily dealt with Ross Browning, he said.

Counsel said it is Cab’s understanding that the development in Garristown does not have planning permission.

Counsel said that Mr Browning’s mother, Julie Conway, lives in the lodge with her partner and a former detective Garda, David O’Brien.

It is claimed that Chestnut Lodge was owned by her late father, William Conway, and not her son, who had wanted her to have the property.

Counsel said that they dispute the amount of money Cab alleges was spent on the renovations.

It is claimed the works cost between €80,000 to €100,000 and was part-funded by a loan obtained by Mr O’Brien from St Raphael’s Garda Credit Union.

Counsel said other assets among the subject of the proceedings include an Audi SUV, which was obtained in exchange for two other vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz Van, and a motorbike.

Counsel also said other items seized by Cab include a diamond ring and several luxury watches worth an estimated €60,000, along with the vehicles were seized by Cab in the 2018 raid on the Garristown property.

The hearing before Mr Justice Alexander Owens continues.