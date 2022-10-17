Man denies sexually assaulting wife with objects including a knife

The man was arraigned before Mr Justice Paul Burns and a jury at the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon.

A man has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges of sexually assaulting his wife on dates unknown over a nine year period, including by penetrating her vagina with objects including a knife and a cheese grater.

The man was arraigned before Mr Justice Paul Burns and a jury at the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty to 15 charges of sexually assaulting his wife at their home on dates unknown between January 1st 2005 and September 5th 2014 inclusive.

The charges included that he sexually assaulted her in circumstances including by penetrating her vagina with a range of objects including a knife and a cheese grater.

He denied those charges and two other charges of sexually assaulting his wife.

After the selection of the jury, Mr Justice Burns asked them to return to court in the morning for the opening of the trial.