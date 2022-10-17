Man (53) dies in Co Tyrone machete attack

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was killed in a machete attack in Co Tyrone

A man has died after two people were assaulted with a machete in Co Tyrone.

Police have arrested one man (20) on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Omagh on Sunday.

Det Chief Insp John Caldwell said: “We received a report at around 11.55pm that two men had been assaulted by a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, died a short time later. The other man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.”

Det Chief Insp Caldwell appealed for any witnesses who were in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening to contact the police..

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1874 of 16/10/22.” — PA