Second man charged with murder of Thomas Dooley in Tralee graveyard

Thomas Dooley was fatally injured when he was attacked by men armed with slash hooks and machetes at New Rath Cemetery at Rathass in Tralee on Wednesday while attending a funeral.

A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of seven during a funeral at a graveyard in Co Kerry earlier this week.

Thomas Dooley of Bay 10, the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork was brought before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court on Saturday in relation to the killing of his first cousin, Thomas Dooley (43).

The accused, Thomas Dooley is charged with the murder of the deceased, Thomas Dooley, who was also his brother-in-law, at Rath Cemetery, Tralee, Co Kerry on October 5th contrary to common law.

Mr Dooley’s wife, Siobhan was also injured when she tried to intervene and protect him, and she had to flee across the road and into a shop for safety after some of the group pursued her.

Mr Dooley was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was rushed the short distance to University Hospital Kerry in Rathass where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Dooley was also taken to hospital where she continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the attack which happened at around 11.45am on Thursday.

The Dooleys had been attending the burial of mother of five, Bridget O’Brien (48), who was living in Killarney but was being buried in her home town of Tralee.

Det Sgt Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said that the accused Thomas Dooley replied “no comment” when the charge was put to him.

Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan applied during the two minute hearing to have the accused Thomas Dooley remanded in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on October 12th by video link.

Defence solicitor, Clodagh McCarthy acknowledged the remand date and asked that her client receive any necessary medical treatment and prescribed medicines when on remand in custody.

She also applied for free legal aid in the name of her colleague, Frank Buttimer, and indicated that she would furnish a statement of means in support of her application for free legal aid for her client.

Judge David Waters remanded Thomas Dooley in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on October 12th and he also directed that he should receive any necessary medical attention in custody.

Thomas Dooley from Cork is the second person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley from Killarney after the deceased’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35) was also charged with the murder.

Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney was charged at Kenmare District Court on Friday with the murder of Thomas Dooley and remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on October 12th.