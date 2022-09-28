Woman charged with murder of two children in Westmeath car fire remanded in custody

Lynn Egar is due to reappear before Mullingar District Court on October 27th. Photograph : Facebook

A woman charged with the murder of her two children in a Co Westmeath car fire earlier this month is due to reappear before Mullingar District Court on October 27th.

Lynn Egar (48) appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens by video link at Athlone District Court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody on consent for a further four weeks.

She is charged with the murder of her two children — Thelma Dennany (5) and her brother, Mikey Dennany (2) — who were fatally injured in a car fire at Lackan, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on September 9th.

Ms Egar will reappear before Mullingar District Court on October 27th via video link. Director of Public Prosection directions are expected to be ready by that date.

During a hearing in Mullingar last week Det Sgt David Donnelly said he charged Ms Egar with two counts of murder at 7.22pm. “In reply to charge after caution she made no reply,” he said.

A passerby came across the car engulfed in flames at Lackan, a townland on a rural road linking the villages of Multyfarnham and Coole.

The mother-of-four and toddler Mikey were pulled out, and emergency services later found the remains of Thelma inside the car.

Mikey was taken by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, but he was pronounced dead there. Ms Egar also suffered injuries and was airlifted to a Dublin hospital, where she remained for over a week and a half.

Ms Egar lived at the family’s home in Winetown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

The bodies of the two children were returned to the family after gardaí completed the formal identification process.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the children’s funeral service on September 15th at St Mel’s Cathedral before they were buried at Cullyfad Cemetery in Longford.