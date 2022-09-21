Retrial date set for Jason Corbett murder case

Mugshots of Molly Martens and Thomas Martens who are on trial for the murder of Jason Corbett.

A North Carolina judge has set a date for the retrial of Molly and Tom Martens in the death of Jason Corbett, a Limerick businessman who was killed in August 2015.

Judge David Hall announced on Wednesday that jury selection for the murder trial would begin June 26th, 2023. He said both prosecution and defence attorneys had worked toward expediting the trial, but there were “realities that could not be overcome” in the long-awaited proceedings that will transpire nine months from now.

Nearly 18 months after the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a decision to overturn the second-degree murder convictions of a father and daughter, both appeared before Judge Hall, who is expected to preside over a new trial.

Corbett and Martens, who are free on bond, were appearing in court for the second time this year; the first coming in March for a preliminary hearing.

David and Tracey Corbett-Lynch, the sister of Jason Corbett, as well as Jason’s daughter Sarah were in the courtroom for the announcement. Along with the trial date, the judge laid out a timeline of dates that will resolve outstanding issues in advance of the trial.

He implored for a second time those associated with the prosecution and defence to refrain from speaking about matters involving the case.

“I have ordered in writing that there will be no extrajudicial statements ... about anything pertaining to this trial,” Judge Hall said.

“There have been instances with the defence and the state who have made extrajudicial statements, some benign and others regarding facts.

“If it happens again, there will be a contempt hearing.”

Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin addressed Mr Hall after he made those remarks, offering that in the interest of fairness, he must note that he was unaware of any such statements by the defence.

He stated he observed no instance of improper communications by the opposing side, acknowledging that the judge was simply being fairhanded by including them in the warning issued.

At the first trial in the summer of 2017, neither Jack nor Sarah testified. Statements they made to social workers at the Dragonfly House Advocacy Center in Mocksville, North Carolina were excluded as evidence at the first trial, one of the reasons the convictions of Molly and Tom Martens were overturned. Both children were in the house when their father was killed.

The children indicated in those initial statements to social workers that their father was emotionally and physically abusive toward Molly Corbett, though they reportedly recanted that testimony months later while living in Ireland. The North Carolina Court of Appeals and Supreme Court found that the exclusion of those statements prohibited the accused from making their case in claiming self defence.

The first trial, which began July 17th, 2017 and ran for 17 days, revealed that Jason Corbett (39), was beaten to death at his home in the Meadowlands golf course community of Wallburg, North Carolina. Davidson County assistant district attorneys claimed Molly Corbett and Martens beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving stone. Expert testimony indicated his skull was crushed after at least 12 blows to the head.