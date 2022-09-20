Mother says she was told to bring newborn’s body out back entrance of maternity hospital

Kevin Lee and Shauna McNeill from Donaghmede with a photo of their baby Kevin McNeill at the Coroners Court inquest into his death. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The mother of a newborn baby who suffered fatal brain injuries has criticised the National Maternity Hospital over being told to bring her son’s body out a back entrance of the hospital.

Shauna McNeill from Donaghmede told an inquest into the death of her son, Kevin, at the NMH on Holles Street on February 17th, 2019 – seven days after his birth – that she and her partner, Kevin Lee, believed the hospital “wanted to keep his life a secret.”

“Baby Kevin was not afforded the same dignity as other healthy babies leaving the hospital through the front door,” said Ms McNeill.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard how it was “devastating” for Ms McNeill and her partner to watch their first-born child die in their arms after a decision was taken to remove a life-support machine from Kevin.

A post-mortem found he died as a result of a group B sepsis infection which caused septic shock resulting in severe brain injuries and adrenal bleeding.

Pathologist Paul Downey said the baby had become stressed in the womb for three hours prior to being delivered.

Dr Downey said his mother’s placenta was quite inflamed which suggested it had become infected at least 12 hours before Kevin was born and possibly up to 36 hours before his birth.

He noted the placenta had remained inflamed despite Ms McNeill being treated with antibiotics on admission to the hospital.

In response to questions from the coroner, Clare Keane, Dr Downey said there was no easy way to diagnose group B sepsis before a baby is born.

The pathologist said there was also no evidence that the use of forceps to deliver Kevin was a contributory factor in his death.

In evidence, Ms McNeill said she was taken to an operating theatre after the fetal heart rate had dropped, where she had a forceps delivery.

“I was terrified. I remember baby Kevin coming out but not crying. I was worried he was not crying,” said Ms McNeill.

Ms McNeill said she was told over the next few days that baby Kevin had suffered massive brain damage and would not survive on his own.

Ms McNeill said nobody explained what precisely had happened during her labour and she had never been informed prior to Kevin’s birth about the in-utero infection.

Consultant neonatologist, Claudine Vavasseur, who oversaw the baby’s treatment after birth, said he had brain injuries “at the most severe end of the spectrum.”

Dr Vavasseur said baby Kevin had a serious infection that affected around 1 in 1,000 births each year, which also had a significant mortality rate.

In relation to the family’s concerns, Dr Vavasseur said she hoped and thought that the NMH had changed its policy in relation to how parents removed the bodies of deceased children from the hospital.

“I’m sorry they went through that. They absolutely have the right to walk out the front door like any other parents,” Dr Vavasseur remarked.

Counsel for Kevin’s parents, Conor Kearney, BL urged the coroner to find the baby boy died as a result of medical misadventure based on admissions made by the hospital.

Counsel for the NMH, David Boughton BL, said he did not believe a verdict of medical misadventure was open to the coroner.

Based on the pathological evidence and balance of probabilities, Dr Keane returned a verdict of death by natural causes.

As a recommendation, the coroner said she would write to the Master of Holles Street to request that parents with deceased children be given the choice over how they left the hospital “and to afford them dignity in the tragic circumstances in which they find themselves.”

Following the inquest, solicitor, Piarais Neary, issued a statement on behalf of the McNeill family in which they said they did not accept the coroner’s verdict given admissions already made by the NMH but welcomed her recommendation on families of deceased children no longer being compelled to leave through the back door of the hospital.