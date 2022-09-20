Lyra McKee murder, rioting cases adjourned for four weeks

Lyra McKee: was shot dead as she observed rioting in the Creggan area in April 2019. Photograph: Jess Lowe/AFP via Getty

A judge at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday said he will fix a date next month for a mixed committal hearing in relation to eight men, two of whom are charged in connection with the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee, and with rioting on the night she was shot.

Gérard Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace, and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court, both in Derry, are charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on 18th April, 2019, and also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees, Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages, Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens, Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park, Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia’s Walk and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens, all in Derry, are all charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.

At Tuesday’s hearing, District Judge Barney McElholm said the case had to progress after he was told that a mixed committal hearing (where witnesses are called to give oral evidence) will be required. The judge asked how long such a hearing would take and was told that that was unclear.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott, for some of the accused, said the length of hearing would depend on how many witnesses were going to be called. The court was also told there was a considerable amount of footage involved and this could take some time.

Judge McElholm asked if three days would suffice for the mixed committal hearing and was told that it might. The judge said he would adjourn the case for four weeks and then he was going to fix a date for the committal hearing.

He adjourned the case against all of the accused until October 13th and said he would fix a date for the committal proceedings on that date. The judge said all those involved in the case should make it clear as soon as possible what witnesses will be required.

All eight of the accused are currently on bail.