Man denied bail after garda injured in traffic incident

Judge Miriam Walsh refused to grant bail on Sunday, saying she had concerns he may be a flight risk. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man who was charged in connection with an incident during which a garda was knocked down by a car, sustaining serious injuries, was denied bail on Sunday evening.

The garda was carried up to 70 feet by the vehicle as it was driven away.

George Richard Asimionesei (20) whose address was given as 1 Barrack Court, Rathcoole, faces allegations of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and no driving licence on August 26th at Barberstown, near Straffan in north Kildare.

Sgt Philip Taylor told a special sitting of Naas District Court tonight that the gardaí stopped the car being driven by the defendant, who was accompanied by another man.

He added that the vehicle had no insurance and the gardaí intended to seize it.

Sgt Taylor added that the defendant pleaded with the gardaí not to take the car - a UK-registered BMW.

When the garda attempted to switch off the ignition the defendant put the car into gear and drove away and the garda was dragged for between 60 and 70 feet before falling and hitting his head.

The vehicle subsequently crashed, colliding with a wall and a traffic light.

The court heard that the defendant was arrested the following morning, some 10 hours later.

Judge Miriam Walsh refused to grant bail on Sunday, saying she had concerns he may be a flight risk.

The case was adjourned to September 1st.

Gardaí had previously issued a renewed appeal for any witnesses to Friday’s incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Straffan/Barberstown Cross areas and the Straffan Village area between 11:40pm and 12:15am were asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.