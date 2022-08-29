Man appears in court after Saturday night crash in central Dublin

A man has appeared in court to face a charge after an incident in Dublin on Saturday night when he allegedly crashed his vehicle, which then hit a number of pedestrians

A man has appeared in court to face a charge after an incident in Dublin on Saturday night when he allegedly crashed his vehicle, which then hit a number of pedestrians, two of whom were hospitalised.

Seán Creighton (36), with an address on Summer Street, Dublin 8, is charged with dangerous driving on Basin Street, Dublin 8, on Saturday, August 27th. The court was told he may face further charges pending a direction from the DPP.

The accused man appeared on Monday morning before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court. Garda Fergal McSharry told the court he arrested Mr Creighton at 11.20pm on Saturday before he was held at Kevin St Garda station and later charged.

The court heard Mr Creighton made not reply when the charge was put to him. He applied for bail at Monday’s court appearance, which was granted after no objection was made by the Garda, subject to some conditions.

Mr Creighton was granted bail on his own bond of €200. He is required to attend Kilmainham Garda station and sign on twice daily. He is also obliged to supply gardaí with his phone number, to remain in the jurisdiction and stay away from Basin St, as well as having no contact with two alleged injured parties. The case was adjourned to November 22nd.