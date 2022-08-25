Two accused in cocaine smuggling case remanded in custody

Timothy Gilchrist from Ferrybank, Co Waterford (back left in white shirt) and Michal Luczak (centre with blue covering) leaving Mullingar District Court after an earlier hearing. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The two men arrested after a haul of what is believed to be cocaine worth €8.4m was seized having been flown into the midlands earlier this month were again remanded in custody at a court appearance on Thursday.

Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) officers, supported by other units, had monitored a Cessna single-engine aircraft landing at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome, Co Longford, shortly after 6pm on August 4th.

Later that evening, they intercepted two vehicles in the Lough Owel area in Co. Westmeath, recovering 120 kilos of cocaine from one car.

Gardaí arrested Tim Gilchrist, 54, of Mavis Bank, Newrath, Waterford and pilot and Michal Luczak, 41, with an address at Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown Naas, Co. Kildare.

They appeared again on Thursday at Mullingar District Court via video link.

Judge Alan Mitchell heard that gardaí needed time to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about the trial venue and possible extra charges. In addition, investigating officers had to work with colleagues from other jurisdictions before sending a file to the DPP.

Lawyers for the pair agreed with Judge Mitchell that it was inevitable the case would go forward to the Circuit Court unless it emerged the seizure was not an illegal substance.

Mr Gilchrist’s solicitor Maurice Regan told the court gardaí had obtained a certificate of analysis.

Detective Ivor Scully confirmed to the judge the substance was not sugar, adding, “no, it is not flour, not backing soda”.

Mr Gilchrist is accused of possessing cocaine for sale or supply at Lough Owel, Irishtown, Co. Westmeath, while father of two, Mr Luczak, is charged with the same offences at the Abbeyshrule Aerodrome on August 4th.

Mr Gilchrist made no application for bail.

His co-accused was denied bail earlier by the district court following Garda objections on flight risk grounds Niall Flynn BL told the court on Thursday that his client, Mr Luczak, “maintains his innocence” and is due to make a High Court bail application next week.

The pilot, a former law student, was anxious to have his trial heard as soon as possible, he added.

Judge Mitchell remanded them in continuing custody to appear again on September 8th for directions from the DPP.