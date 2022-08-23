Man remanded in custody charged over €3.2m cocaine seizure in Clondalkin

A photo of 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3.2 million which were seized during the search of a house in Dublin.

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in relation to a €3.2 million cocaine seizure in Clondalkin, Dublin on Sunday evening.

Christopher Gaynor, of Woodavens, Clondalkin, was charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and brought before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

He is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for the purpose of sale or supply at a house on Collinstown Grove on August 21st.

Det Garda John McWeeney told Judge King that Mr Gaynor “made no reply” to the two charges. The accused has not yet indicated a plea and did not address the court on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Claire Finnegan told the court that her client was not making a bail application. Judge King remanded Mr Gaynor in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Det Garda McWeeney agreed with Judge King that a file must be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Finnegan gave the court a statement of her client’s means and Judge King granted Mr Gaynor legal aid after noting he was on social welfare.