Man charged with manslaughter of Alan Bourke

Mr Bourke’s funeral heard he led a 'great sporting life', playing soccer for the Republic of Ireland at Junior level and lining out for the Irish Under-18 rugby team. Photograph: Facebook

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of Alan Bourke who died after he was found unconscious and with serious head injuries on Parnell Street, Limerick City, at around 10.25pm, on April 15th.

Michael Casey, 39, with an address at Cathedral Place, Limerick City, was arrested by Gardaí and charged before Limerick District Court on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics had attended to Mr Bourke, (48), originally from St Mary’s Park, Limerick, after they were called to Parnell Street on the night but he was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Dean Landers, Roxboro Road Garda Station, told the court that Mr Casey “made no reply” to the manslaughter charge.

Garda Landers told Judge Marie Keane that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed Mr Casey is to face a “trial on indictment”.

The Garda indicated he would be objecting to bail but Mr Casey’s solicitor told the court that his client was not seeking bail.

Mr Casey, who is unemployed and was granted free legal aid, had appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court, on April 24th this year, charged with assault causing harm to Mr Bourke at Parnell Street on the night he died.

This charge was withdrawn by the State on Wednesday in light of the manslaughter charge.

Mr Casey is also charged with robbing Mr Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 at the same location on the same date.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on August 24th to hear further directions from the State.

Another man, Mark Ryan, (35), of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, was charged on April 23rd with robbing Mr Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150, at Parnell Street, Limerick, on April 15th.

Mr Bourke’s funeral, held at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard, heard he led a “great sporting life”, playing soccer for the Republic of Ireland at Junior level and lining out for the Irish Under-18 rugby team.

The former tool hire company manager also won a Munster Junior Cup for Mungret Regional FC, had appeared in a FAI Junior Cup Final and also played for St Mary’s and Shannon rugby clubs.

Predeceased by his mother Christina, Mr Bourke is survived by his father Mike, sister Diane, brother Barry, and son Matt.