Former Terenure College rugby coach charged with abusing boys

Former rugby coach and teacher John McClean has been charged with indecently assaulting boys at a south Dublin school.

Mr McClean (76), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, was charged on Tuesday morning with 49 counts of indecent assault of a number of boys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was then brought to appear before Judge John King at Dublin District Court.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Detective Garda James Duffy of Crumlin station told Judge John King that the accused made no reply to charges.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that the accused face “trial on indictment”, meaning the case would go forward to the circuit court with wider sentencing powers.

The judge noted the DPP also consented to him being sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea should that arise.

Defence solicitor Dara Robinson said the State needed to prepare a book of evidence.

The accused sat on the defendant’s bench and turned toward the judge with his left hand shielding his face.

Judge King noted there was no objection to bail and ordered the accused to appear again in October.

Then, he is to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and returned for trial to the higher court.

He has not yet indicated a plea.

The accused, dressed in a navy blazer, black trousers and light green shoes, did not address the court.

Mr McClean was an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby at the prestigious school for decades before taking up a position as director of rugby at UCD in the 1990s.