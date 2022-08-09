Father accused of sexual abuse and child cruelty remanded on bail

Granting bail, Judge Joanne Carroll ordered the accused to stay out of parts of Dublin, remain sober, not apply for a passport or travel card, notify gardaí of any address change and have no contact with witnesses. Photograph: iStock

A Dublin man has been charged with sexual abuse and child cruelty, including physical attacks and cigarette burns of his daughter for almost a decade from the age of three.

The accused, in his 40s, who cannot be named to protect the complainant’s identity, appeared at Dublin District Court. He is accused of five counts of sexual assault and one charge of cruelty to children over a period of nine years from 2010.

Det Garda Ruth Molloy told Judge Joanne Carroll that the man made no reply to all the charges after caution. She objected to bail, and told the court the girl had alleged to other relatives two years ago that she had been subjected to sexual abuse by her father “throughout her life” from the age of three to 12 years.

It was alleged she intermittently had thrush and cigarette burns to her face.

Tusla social workers were informed, and the accused was formally questioned by gardaí last year.

The detective feared the accused would not abide by bail conditions and may evade justice.

Defence barrister Garrett Casey submitted that refusing bail would lead to his client, who was still presumed innocent, being in custody for a lengthy period. He told the court that the man had no contact with the child recently, and has never been convicted of a sexual offence.

Releasing him on €300 bail, Judge Carroll ordered him to stay out of parts of Dublin, remain sober, not apply for a passport or travel card, notify gardaí of any address change and have no contact with witnesses. She also warned him to sign on at his local Garda station three days a week.

Legal aid was granted.