Fresh High Court proceedings launched to have caravans removed from Co Offaly housing estate

The court heard that the latest breach occurred at the estate in late July.

Fresh High Court proceedings have been launched over an alleged failure by members of the Traveller community to remove their caravans from a Co Offaly housing estate.

At the High Court vacation sitting on Wednesday Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told that several individuals are in breach of a High Court order granted in 2016 directing persons to vacate and cease trespassing at the Church Hill estate in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The estate is in the control of a Nama-appointed receiver Aiden Murphy of Crowe Ireland who acquired the injunction six years ago following an alleged trespass on the site by members of the Travelling Community.

That injunction was put in place pending the determination of the full dispute by the High Court.

However, the case has never progressed to a full hearing, the High Court heard.

While the orders were initially complied with, Mr Murphy has had to return to the courts on several occasions following a number of alleged breaches of that order.

The court heard that the latest breach occurred at the estate in late July arising out of which Mr Murphy claims that several persons are in contempt of the orders granted by the court in 2016.

The judge granted Mr Murphy permission to serve short notice of motions seeking to have those alleged trespassing at the estate attached, or brought before the court, and committed to prison for their alleged contempt.

However, the judge said that Mr Murphy may have certain difficulties with their application given that the injunction was obtained some six years ago, and the case has never progressed to a full hearing.

The Judge made the matter returnable to date later this month.