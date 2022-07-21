Woman charged with murder appears in court

Juris Viktorovs, who died at a house in Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow in February.

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Latvian man in Wicklow earlier this year.

Nicola Brennan (31) of no fixed abode appeared at Carlow District Court on Thursday morning.

Juris Viktorovs (36) a father-of-two, was fatally stabbed at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on February 10th during a social gathering.

He had lived in Ireland for six years and settled in Ballyconnell shortly before he died.

At the court Detective Sergeant Dermot Tracey gave evidence of arrest and charge. Ms Brennan was arrested and taken to Bray Garda Station on Wednesday.

At the station she made no reply to a charge of having murdered Mr Viktorovs.

Ms Brennan was granted free legal aid by Judge Geraldine Carthy. There was no application for bail.

She was remanded in custody to the Dóchas Women’s Centre to appear again at Carlow District Court next Wednesday.