‘We want to see change,’ parents say as hospital apologises after baby’s death

Brenda Ryan, with her husband Michael, speaking to media outside the Four Courts after they settled their action against the HSE over the death of their baby son, Danny, in 2017. Photograph: Collins Courts

A couple whose baby died four days after his birth have said they want the hospital, and the HSE in particular, to learn from mistakes.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth has apologised in the High Court to baby Danny Ryan’s parents , Brenda and Michael Ryan, for the “deficits in care”. The couple settled an action over the care provided at the time of Danny’s birth. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

In a statement outside court, the Ryans said too many people had stood in court before them with the same experience and devastating loss. “If we had any advice for parents, it is to trust your gut at all times,” they said.

“We challenge the HSE again today. We want to see evidence of change. No parent should have to make the decision to turn off their newborn baby’s life support.” the statement said.

The statement added that so many parents are advocating for better maternity care. “The HSE needs to start with open disclosure. The apology letter made no mention of striving for better maternity care. It made no mention of the coroner’s recommendation from 2020 and it made no mention of policy reform.

Speaking outside the court Ms Ryan said the baby “suffered a terrible brain injury due to a lack of oxygen during a planned induction.

“I repeatedly asked the hospital staff for help and told them I felt pain after the failed induction, but they would not listen to me. I pleaded with them for assistance. Instead I was dismissed and sent for a bath while our poor, perfect little baby was in awful distress. After waking up from the emergency C-section I have no memory of even being told that Danny was a boy. It was 12 hours before we were told exactly how unwell Danny was. We were left in limbo.

This delay denied her meeting her new baby until just before he was christened which was moments before he was stable enough to transfer to a Dublin hospital.

The hospital, in a letter read to the court, said it would like to sincerely apologise “for the deficits in care that were highlighted” in the review after the death of Danny Ryan five years ago.

The letter from the hospital general manager, Fiona Brady, also extended on behalf of the hospital maternity services and management their deepest sympathy to the Ryans, from Allenstown, Kells, Co Meath, on the death of their baby in October 2017.

“I acknowledge the traumatic events which you, the parents and family experienced. We recognise that this loss has had a profound and devastating effect on you and your family. Once again, please accept our deepest sympathies to you on your very sad loss,’ it added.

The Ryans had sued the HSE over the care received at the hospital. They said it took nearly five years to get justice.

“We don’t ever forget that our baby son Danny is at the centre of today. We are stronger people for having met him, for having held him and we all continue to love Danny as a much-wanted first baby of the family,” they said in their statement.

“Danny continues to drive us forward every day and we hope that he will help other babies too because he became an organ donor when he donated his tiny heart valves. Our hearts will remain broken although our smiles remain for you Danny and your beautiful little brothers.”

It was claimed that in September 28th, 2017 Ms Ryan who was told she was not suitable for induction, was not advised of the possibility of a Caesarean section or of the importance of delivery at term in patients with gestational diabetes.

On October 12th, it was advised that Ms Ryan should be induced the next day but as there were no places available it was decided to induce her on the next available date on October 15th.

On that date, Ms Ryan was admitted for induction but labour did not progress. The next day she was told induction had failed and a Caesarean section would take place on October 17th.

It was claimed Ms Ryan was not offered the possibility of an urgent Caesarean section nor advised of any risks associated with delay.

Just before midnight on October 16th, Baby Danny was delivered and he needed to be resuscitated. He was transferred to a Dublin Hospital where he died on October 20th, 2017.

Ms Ryan who was pregnant with her first baby, was found at 25 weeks to be suffering from gestational diabetes. She attended the hospital on numerous occasions for checkups.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to the Ryan family.