‘I lost my right to feel safe in my own home,’ woman says as rapist is jailed

A man who raped a 19-year-old woman after breaking into her home armed with a crowbar while she slept has been given a 12-year sentence with the final two years suspended.

Daryl McCarthy (29) first orally raped the young woman and when she told him she did not want to have sex raised the crowbar and threatened her: “Do you want a smack of this?”

The Central Criminal Court heard that the victim is still deeply affected by the offences and has moved from her home in an effort to feel safe.

“But it was not an intrusion on a point on a map,” she said, “it was not a matter of geography, my body was the crime scene.”

McCarthy, of Whitechapel Crescent, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty to rape, oral rape and aggravated burglary at the victim’s home, on December 2nd, 2019.

McCarthy was on Friday sentenced by Ms Justice Tara Burns.

Ms Justice Burns said the victim impact statement had been “heartbreaking” in outlining how the young woman had been preparing to start a new life after leaving her family home but instead was violated in this manner in what was supposed to be a safe place.

“The concept that someone safely at home and in the comfort of their own bed finds themselves subjected to this kind of violation beggars belief,” said Ms Justice Burns. She said the offences were “absolutely and utterly dreadful”.

She noted McCarthy said he was extremely intoxicated and had very little recall of events. She said it was nonetheless behaviour of the absolute utmost gravity.

Ms Justice Burns set a headline sentence of 14 years, which she reduced to 12 years taking into account his guilty plea and remorse. She said in light of the probation report she had received she would suspend a further two years on condition he comply with its recommendations.

The conditions of the suspension include offence-focused work, following directions of the probation service and not having any direct or indirect contact with the injured party.

In her victim impact statement the woman described how she had been terrified and paralysed with fear during the attack. She continues to suffer effects such as flashbacks, nightmares, PTSD and panic attacks.

She said the exciting life she had been building for herself before the attack now feels foreign and she can hardly remember it. She told the court she had to move from her home and spoke of becoming increasingly lonely.

“I lost my right to feel safe in my own home” she said.