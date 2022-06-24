Survivor of Mayo sex abuse tells court ‘I hope he rots in hell’

The court heard that Michael Golden died in custody on June 6th of this year. File photograph: The Irish Times

A survivor of abuse at the hands of a convicted Mayo sex offender who died in prison while awaiting sentence for offences against four children has told a court she hopes he rots in hell.

Michael Golden (73) of Crosspatrick, Killala, Co Mayo, was convicted unanimously by a jury following a Central Criminal Court trial last month of seven counts of indecent assault, four of sexual assault and nine of oral rape against four children on dates between 1980 and 1997.

The children were aged between five and 14 years old at the time he abused them. Golden had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court heard Golden died in custody on June 6th, 2022. Ronan Kennedy SC, prosecuting, said that was under investigation and there would be a coroner’s inquest in due course.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring said it was likely there would have been a custodial term of some significance. “But we have all been put in a position where that final step can’t be imposed,” she said.

Easy way out

The first woman outlined in her victim impact statement how she was glad they had got justice and wanted the truth to come out but after learning of Golden’s death she felt her uncle had taken the easy way out. “I hope he rots in hell,” she wrote.

She said the abuse still affected her daily life and although she knows she did nothing wrong and was just a child, she still felt guilty for not reporting it. “Staying quiet enabled him to continue abusing which is something I have to live with,” she said.

The second woman said she was delighted the State had seen through his games and lies and prison had felt like justice.

“But he could not take his medicine,” she said.

A third woman, who had been in foster care in Golden’s home, described how she continues to suffer the effects of the abuse.

“I hope this gives other victims the courage to come forward,” she said.