Man charged with murder of girl (8) and attempted murder of her mother in New Ross

Muhammad Shaker Al Tamimi (right) leaves Gorey District Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl in Co Wexford. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A 34-year-old man has appeared in a Co Wexford court charged with the murder of an eight-year-old girl and the attempted murder of her mother on Sunday night.

The girl, Malika Al Katib died following an incident at her home in New Ross. Her mother, Aisha Al Katib (31), was injured in the incident and was hospitalised with non life threatening injuries.

Muhammad Shaker Al Tamimi, with an address at Lower William Street in New Ross, was brought before Judge Kevin Staunton at Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening to face the charges.

The court was told that Mr Al Tamimi was the girl’s father and Ms Al Katib’s husband.

Det Gda Donal Doyle gave evidence of arresting the accused and charging him at Wexford Garda station on Wednesday evening with Malika’s murder and the attempted murder of Ms Al Katib.

Malika Al Katib. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

The accused made no reply to the charges, the detective told the court.

Judge Staunton remanded Mr Al Tamimi in custody to appear before Wexford District Court next Monday at 10.30am and instructed that the man be psychologically evaluated on the application of the accused’s solicitor Tim Cummings.

The court proceedings were translated for Mr Al Tamimi by an Arabic interpreter.