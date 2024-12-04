Man charged with murder of girl (8) and attempted murder of her mother in New Ross

A 34-year-old man has appeared in a Co Wexford court charged with the murder of an eight-year-old girl and the attempted murder of her mother on Sunday night.
The girl, Malika Al Katib died following an incident at her home in New Ross. Her mother, Aisha Al Katib (31), was injured in the incident and was hospitalised with non life threatening injuries.
Muhammad Shaker Al Tamimi, with an address at Lower William Street in New Ross, was brought before Judge Kevin Staunton at Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening to face the charges.
The court was told that Mr Al Tamimi was the girl’s father and Ms Al Katib’s husband.
Oprah Winfrey discusses Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These: ‘I had never heard of the Magdalene laundries’
Despite his latest disgrace, Conor McGregor will be welcomed back with open arms Stateside
Romantic desires of escaped donkey lead to rider’s personal injuries claim against Dublin farmer
Catriona Carey and co-accused appear in court on money laundering and deception charges
Det Gda Donal Doyle gave evidence of arresting the accused and charging him at Wexford Garda station on Wednesday evening with Malika’s murder and the attempted murder of Ms Al Katib.
The accused made no reply to the charges, the detective told the court.
Judge Staunton remanded Mr Al Tamimi in custody to appear before Wexford District Court next Monday at 10.30am and instructed that the man be psychologically evaluated on the application of the accused’s solicitor Tim Cummings.
The court proceedings were translated for Mr Al Tamimi by an Arabic interpreter.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis