Gardaí seeking witnesses to hit and run in Dublin and incident involving cyclist in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Clondalkin, Dublin, and an incident involving a cyclist in Tralee, Co Kerry.
The collision in Dublin involved a male pedestrian and a van on the Cloverhill Road at about 1.45pm on Sunday. The pedestrian, a man is in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The van failed to remain at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roananstown Garda station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Meanwhile, emergency services were alerted after a cyclist was found unresponsive on the roadside at Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee at about 12.45am.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, had been riding an electric bicycle, the Garda Press Office said.
He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where his injuries are described as serious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Gardaí have asked anyone with camera footage, including dashcam video, of the areas of either incident at the time, to assist them with their investigations.
