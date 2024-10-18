Over €100,000 seized by gardaí investigating terrorist financing offences

The searches on Friday led by the Special Detective Unit were supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau and local Garda resources

More than €100,000 in cash in various currencies and documentation have been seized by gardaí investigating terrorist financing offences in the Republic. Gardaí said three homes in the south and east of the country were searched on Friday as part of an investigation which is being supported by International Law Enforcement and Europol.

The investigation is in relation to terrorist financing offences only.

The searches on Friday led by the Special Detective Unit were supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau and local Garda resources. More than €100,000 in cash in various currencies, electronic devices and documentation were seized following the searches, gardaí said.

A garda spokesman said the Garda National Immigration Bureau is investigating the residency status of those involved, who are non-Irish nationals.

“This is an evidence-gathering phase of the investigation. No arrests were made in today’s operation. “Investigations are ongoing,” he said.