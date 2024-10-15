Former rugby player Rocky Elsom says he will appeal French forgery conviction

An international arrest warrant was last week issued for Rocky Elsom after he was found guilty of forgery in a French court. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The former Leinster and Australia rugby player Rocky Elsom has denied allegations of forgery and embezzlement dating back to his time as president of French club Narbonne after an international warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 41-year-old was last week found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets in 2014 and 2015 by a court in the French city and sentenced to five years. An international arrest warrant was then issued. He has also been ordered to repay some €700,000 to the club.

However, in the statement carried by the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, Elsom said he had not been informed of the court hearing or given an opportunity to defend the allegations.

“Not allowing me to defend the charges is a clear perversion of justice,” said Elsom, whom the paper said was going to appeal the guilty verdict.

“I have little more information on the evidence that was presented in the hearing (other) than (what) is in the public domain. So, I can only address the allegations that have been raised publicly.

“I have not been questioned in this matter and the lengthy process seems to have deliberately excluded me from giving evidence.”

Elsom played for Leinster in the 2008-2009 season and contributed to the team winning its first European Champions Cup, being selected as player of the match in the semi-final and final.

He recently said in an interview with the Sunday Times that he had returned to Dublin, was living in Rathmines and coaching rugby at the Catholic University School in Leeson Street while recovering from an injury.

He told the newspaper he was taking a break from his construction business in Queensland and planned to stay in Ireland until the end of the year.