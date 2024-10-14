Two PSNI officers injured after patrol car ‘deliberately rammed’ in Armagh

PSNI Supt Norman Haslett said the officers could have been 'seriously injured or even killed as a result of this incident'. Photograph: PSNI

Two Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers have been injured after their car was “deliberately rammed” in Co Armagh early on Monday.

The driver of the car fled the scene in Crossmaglen and was last seen driving across the Border into the Republic, the PSNI said.

“An investigation is now under way and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána,” said the PSNI’s district commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Supt Norman Haslett.

Officers patrolling the Dundalk Road area in Co Armagh had signalled their blue lights at a black Audi driving on the opposite side of the road shortly after 1am.

The driver then deliberately drove towards the police car and rammed the front, injuring two officers and causing “significant damage”.

The two officers suffered injuries to their back and neck and have had to go off duty as a result, the PSNI said.

“Our officers were working in the small hours of the morning to keep the community safe when this reckless act occurred. We could have been looking at one or two officers being seriously injured or even killed as a result of this incident,” Supt Haslett said.

“Attacks on any of the emergency services are totally wrong and I would condemn this appalling attack in the strongest possible terms.”

The PSNI appealed to any witnesses, or those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.