Two men arrested after almost €2 million of illegal tablets seized in Dublin

Two men were arrested after tablets worth €1.976 million were seized by An Garda Síochána in Dublin.

A number of planned searches were carried out on Friday as part of an operation targeting the main supply line of illegal tablets into Dublin city centre.

Over 10,000 Zopiclone and Alprazolam tablets, valued at €20,000, were recovered from a car which was stopped and searched in south Dublin.

A number of other searches were then carried out across Dublin.

Some 965,000 Zopiclone and Alprazolam tablets valued at approximately €1.93 million were recovered from a business premises in south Dublin.

A search of a premises in the city centre uncovered over 13,000 Zopiclone and Alprazolam tablets worth over €26,000.

During two further of searches in the west and south of Dublin, approximately €4,500 cash and evidence relating to the trafficking of drugs across the region were recovered. The total value of the drugs recovered is €1,976,000.

Some of the tablets seized by An Garda Síochána across Dublin on Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

The two men arrested, in their 30s and 50s, were detained at separate Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man in his 30s has been charged and is due to appear before the courts in Dublin on Saturday evening.

“This significant seizure of illicit drugs by the Dublin Crime Response Team was made as part of ongoing investigations to tackle street level sale and supply of drugs in Dublin city centre, and was made as part of Operation Citizen,” said Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin.

“This investigation has disrupted a major supply line of drugs into the city centre, and demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s commitment to keeping people safe and disrupting the criminal activities of those who cause harm and inflict misery in our communities.”