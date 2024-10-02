Man arrested over alleged harassment of Taoiseach Simon Harris

A man has been arrested in connection with a demonstration outside the family home of Taoiseach Simon Harris.

On May 2nd, anti-immigration protesters staged a demonstration outside Mr Harris’s home in Greystones, Co Wicklow, and gathered around a banner saying ‘South Dublin says no, close the border’.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last month a woman was arrested in connection with the same incident. A file is being prepared for the DPP too in that incident.

Speaking recently on Ryan Tubridy’s Bookshelf podcast about the incident, Mr Harris said: “I kind of bristle at the word protest or protestor, because I think it does a disservice to actual protest.

“I think it is a form of thuggery. I think it is a form of intimidation. I think it is a form of harassment.

“I think it is done to unsettle and unnerve people. I think it’s done by people to let you know they know where you live.”

Mr Harris ruled out a move to a State residence, such as Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, the Taoiseach said it would be too disruptive for his children’s lives.