Man arrested over alleged harassment of Taoiseach Simon Harris

A man has been arrested in connection with a demonstration outside the family home of Taoiseach Simon Harris.
On May 2nd, anti-immigration protesters staged a demonstration outside Mr Harris’s home in Greystones, Co Wicklow, and gathered around a banner saying ‘South Dublin says no, close the border’.
The man was arrested on Tuesday and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Last month a woman was arrested in connection with the same incident. A file is being prepared for the DPP too in that incident.
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in October
Budget 2025 main points: Energy credits, bonus welfare payments, higher minimum wage and tax changes
‘In school people are scared to be a bit strange’: Gifted students on life in mainstream schools
Cost of modular homes for Ukrainians doubled to €442,000 each, CAG report finds
Speaking recently on Ryan Tubridy’s Bookshelf podcast about the incident, Mr Harris said: “I kind of bristle at the word protest or protestor, because I think it does a disservice to actual protest.
“I think it is a form of thuggery. I think it is a form of intimidation. I think it is a form of harassment.
“I think it is done to unsettle and unnerve people. I think it’s done by people to let you know they know where you live.”
Mr Harris ruled out a move to a State residence, such as Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, the Taoiseach said it would be too disruptive for his children’s lives.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis