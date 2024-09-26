Second teenager arrested in connection with fatal Baldoyle hit-and-run

Michael (Mikey) Farrelly was killed in a fatal road traffic incident in Baldoyle last July. Photograph: rip.ie

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Baldoyle, Co Dublin, last July.

The incident occurred on the coast road in the early hours of July 17th.

Michael ‘Mikey’ Farrelly, who was in his 40s, was knocked down by a car, which failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said in a statement at the time. Mr Farrelly had been out with family on the night of the incident and was struck and killed at about 1am while walking home alone.

A man in his late teens was arrested in early September in connection with the incident.

Gardaí have arrested a second man, also in his late teens, as part of the investigation. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Office.

The previously arrested individual was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations into the fatal incident are ongoing.