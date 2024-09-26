Over 500 contacts made with gardaí since schools historical sexual abuse appeal

A commission of investigation is to be established to examine historical sexual abuse claims in schools run by religious orders

Gardaí have received over 500 contacts over the last month from people wishing to report crimes related to historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders.

The 500 contacts were made in just over three weeks , since gardaí issued an appeal on September 4th last. Over 160 contacts were made in the first three days of the appeal.

The majority of contacts came from older men who are sharing their experiences with An Garda Síochána for the first time, a statement said.

It comes after it was announced earlier this month that a commission of investigation is to be established to examine historical sexual abuse claims.

Almost 2,400 allegations of historical sexual abuse were recorded by 308 schools run by religious orders across Ireland, a Government-ordered scoping inquiry revealed.

The allegations were made against 884 alleged abusers, the report found. It is likely that the actual number of allegations exceeds the stated figure given the level of underreporting of childhood sexual abuse.

Following the 500 contacts made this month, the Garda said it “continues a process of making direct contact back with each individual person who has contacted us.”

“This is a very sensitive process,” the statement said. Each person will be given the time and space to discuss their personal experience, it added.

An Garda Síochána would aim to continue to support each person through the process “at the pace and to the extent that they wish to engage with us”, the organisation said.

The reports have been made predominately directly to the Sexual Crime Management Unit at Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) by email and telephone but also by the CSAR (Child Sexual Abuse Reporting) phone line and in person at individual Garda stations.

Those wishing to make a report to An Garda Síochána can email GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie, call 1800 555 222 or visit a Garda station.

Anyone contacting An Garda Síochána will receive personal contact as soon as possible, gardaí said.