Pensioner charged after man killed in hit and run in Co Fermanagh

A man (70) been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run in Fermanagh.

Richard Maze, who was also 70, had been riding a motorcycle in Belleek on Thursday afternoon when there was a collision with a car that failed to stop. He died at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report of a serious collision on the Boa Island Road at approximately 2.55pm on Thursday.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid to the man, who was 70-year-old Richard Maze. However, he sadly died at the scene from his injuries,” they said.

“Richard was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car that failed to stop.”

They subsequently arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the investigation. He was charged this morning and will appear in court next month.

Police have appealed to anyone who was on the Boa Island Road between approximately 2.30pm and 2.45pm and witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage of it, to contact police on 101, and quote reference 922 19/09/24. – PA