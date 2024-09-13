Man arrested in counterfeit phones investigation

A man in his 40s has been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of counterfeit phones.
Gardaí estimate a phone company has been defrauded by some €10 million in the case.
The Intellectual Property Crime Investigation Unit, based in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, arrested the man on Wednesday.
Some 14 bank accounts have been frozen, and more than €143,245 in cash has been seized.
The man is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda station in Dublin. A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.
