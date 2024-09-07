Man arrested in relation to stabbing outside cafe in Cork city

Gardaí are continuing to search for a second suspect for the stabbing. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have arrested a 23-year-old man for questioning about an attack in which a man was stabbed by two assailants as he sat drinking coffee outside a cafe in Cork city centre on Friday afternoon.

Detectives arrested the suspect in Cork city centre on Saturday morning for questioning about the assault which left a man with serious injuries after he was attacked outside a cafe at the junction of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street at 5pm on Friday.

The suspect, who is originally from the Ballincollig area, has been taken to the Bridewell Garda station where he is detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are continuing to search for a second suspect for the stabbing and have begun examining CCTV footage from the Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street areas in an effort to identify the assailant, who was not masked.

The victim of the attack, a 37-year-old man from the Shanakiel area of Cork city, remains in a stable condition in Cork University Hospital, where he has undergone surgery for a slash wound to his back and another wound to his face.

The man has more than 70 criminal convictions and just last month was released from prison after serving an 11-year prison term for a shooting incident.