More than €3m worth of cocaine, cannabis seized at Dublin Airport in past week

Some 74kg of cannabis worth an estimated €1,481,600 was seized at Dublin Airport on September 4th, 2024

More than €3 million worth of cocaine and cannabis has been seized at Dublin Airport over the past week.

Revenue officers seized 1.3kg of cocaine and more than 74kg of cannabis with a combined estimated value of €1,572,600 on Wednesday.

The cocaine, with an estimated value of €91,000, was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger off a flight from Lisbon, which had originated in Brazil.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and subsequently charged. He appeared before the courts on Thursday.

Separately, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport also seized more than 74kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €1,481,600.

The seizure took place on Wednesday when two passengers came off flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, with both flights originating in Thailand.

In both cases, some 37kg of cannabis, with an estimated value of €740,800 each, was discovered in vacuum-packed packages in the passenger’s baggage.

A man in his 40s and woman in her 20s were arrested, charged and have since been before the courts.

Investigations into all of these seizures are ongoing, Revenue said.