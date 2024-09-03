Race hate incidents in Northern Ireland up by one third in a year, provisional police numbers suggest

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said police would be 'relentless in our pursuit of those responsible for attacking people and property'. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The number of race hate incidents in Northern Ireland increased by one third over the last 12 months, according to provisional police numbers.

An additional 409 incidents are thought to have taken place between in the year up to the start of this month, according to operational figures from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The total takes in a rise in the number of such incidents following serious public disorder at the start of August, which mirrored unrest across the UK at a time of social media rumours following the killing of three girls in Southport, England.

There was rioting in south Belfast after an anti-immigration protest on August 3rd, which was followed by sporadic disorder and attacks across Northern Ireland on homes and businesses of people from minority communities.

READ MORE

The PSNI has made 45 related arrests to date and 35 people have been charged. The arrest total includes seven people aged under 18, including one person aged just 11.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton on Tuesday issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward, highlighting that the anonymous Crimestoppers charity was an option for those who may feel afraid to report. He described the violent scenes as “something that has caused massive fear and concern within the black and minority community”.

He said the level of race hate incidents indicated by the provisional figures was “really stark”.

“We’ll wait to see what the final, fully validated figures are but, at this stage, it certainly points to the significant challenges that policing has faced over the last month but also the pressure that has been placed on our black and minority ethnic communities,” he said.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in terms of tackling the hate that they’re receiving and will continue to work with them to provide the best possible service that we can.”

[ Anti-immigration sign in Tyrone village investigated as a racially-motivated hate incidentOpens in new window ]

Mr Singleton said police would be “relentless in our pursuit of those who are responsible for attacking people and property”.

“The investigation team are working through over 3,500 hours of CCTV and body-worn video footage and we are determined that persons attacking homes and businesses, involved in public disorder and intimidating members of the minority ethnic communities will be brought before the courts,” he said.

Mr Singleton urged anyone with information that could help police to come forward.

“The ongoing attacks on our minority ethnic communities and associated disorder that we have seen on our streets is completely unacceptable and it is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice – that those responsible are dealt with appropriately,” he said.

“We know that some victims do not report hate crime for a variety of reasons. We have worked really hard to reach out to communities across Northern Ireland to increase confidence in policing and to encourage individuals to report to police.”

– PA