Crime & Law

Five arrested in Kildare as petrol bombs are seized by gardaí

19 petrol bombs recovered during investigation into organised criminal activity

Gardaí said the improvised explosive devices were recovered after a car was intercepted in the Carbury area of Co Kildare. Photographs: Garda Press Office
Tue Sept 03 2024 - 21:25

Gardaí arrested five people and seized 19 petrol bombs during an investigation into organised criminal activity in Co Kildare.

Detective Gardaí attached to Leixlip Garda station intercepted a car in the Carbury area of the county at about 11.30pm on Monday and, following a search of the vehicle, recovered the improvised explosive devices.

Four men were subsequently arrested and were detained on Tuesday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

A man in his late 40s who was armed with a knife and who confronted gardaí at the scene was also arrested. He has since been charged.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.