Five arrested in Kildare as petrol bombs are seized by gardaí

Gardaí said the improvised explosive devices were recovered after a car was intercepted in the Carbury area of Co Kildare. Photographs: Garda Press Office

Gardaí arrested five people and seized 19 petrol bombs during an investigation into organised criminal activity in Co Kildare.

Detective Gardaí attached to Leixlip Garda station intercepted a car in the Carbury area of the county at about 11.30pm on Monday and, following a search of the vehicle, recovered the improvised explosive devices.

Four men were subsequently arrested and were detained on Tuesday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

A man in his late 40s who was armed with a knife and who confronted gardaí at the scene was also arrested. He has since been charged.

READ MORE

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.