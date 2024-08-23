Man arrested in Cork after firearm seized

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a suspected firearm was seized in Co Cork on Friday evening.
Gardaí said they are investigating a number of incidents, including one of criminal damage at a property in the Shanakiel area at 5.40pm.
A short time later, at 6.10pm, a road traffic collision occurred on the Churchfield Road when a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was later taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist and pillion passenger failed to remain at the scene.
Enoch Burke says prison is a ‘horrible place’ as he again turns up to Westmeath school
‘We’re absolutely delighted’: Thousands of Leaving Cert students receive bumper grades
How Lidl accidentally took on the big guns of cloud computing
‘If I’m intimidated, that’s a problem’: Fireworks fly as Joe Duffy hears tales of teenage delinquency
A suspected firearm was seized by gardaí and a man in his 20s was arrested afterwards. He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda station in the southern region.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to these incidents or road users with video footage to contact them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis