Man arrested in Cork after firearm seized

Gardaí are investigating a series of incidents which took place in Cork on Friday evening

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a suspected firearm was seized in Co Cork on Friday evening.

Gardaí said they are investigating a number of incidents, including one of criminal damage at a property in the Shanakiel area at 5.40pm.

A short time later, at 6.10pm, a road traffic collision occurred on the Churchfield Road when a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was later taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist and pillion passenger failed to remain at the scene.

A suspected firearm was seized by gardaí and a man in his 20s was arrested afterwards. He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda station in the southern region.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to these incidents or road users with video footage to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.