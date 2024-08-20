FSI warns of public health risk from synthetic cannabis products

HHC is commonly available in the form of vapes or added to jellies or chocolate. Photograph: Getty Images

The State’s forensic science laboratory has warned of a significant public health risk from a new synthetic cannabis which remains legal in Ireland.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), which first emerged in 2022, is chemically similar to Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in cannabis, and produces comparable physiological effects.

HHC is commonly available in the form of vapes or added to jellies or chocolate. It is legal in Ireland and has become increasingly popular here in the last year.

A number of adverse health incidents have been reported by users, including four teenagers who fell ill have smoking a vape containing HHC in November 2023. Adverse effects can include vomiting and collapsing.

In its annual report for 2023, Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) said “unlike THC, HHC is not a controlled substance in most European countries and worryingly is being sold as a safe or legal replacement in conventional THC products”.

FSI said synthetic cannabis substitutes are often “attractively packaged” and mislabelled as “cannabis infused”.

Adverse side effects from the ingestion of these products are becoming increasing common, FSI said.

“Clearly these products remain a significant risk to the public with ongoing vigilant monitoring of emerging trends required.”

FSI said a significant minority of products being sold as containing cannabis actually contain a range of synthetic cannabinoids, including HHC and other substances.

Last year, FSI scientists analysed 114 jelly, sweet and chocolate products claiming to contain THC. They found only 64 per cent actually contained the product, with the rest containing a range of synthetic cannabinoids, including HHC.

The increase in synthetic cannabinoids has turned the once stable and homogenous cannabis market into the “Wild West of the drug marketplace”, FSI said.

It is now a “dynamically evolving space” with a “dizzying array of synthetic cannabinoid products” available.

FSI reported an increase in its workload across most categories, including drug testing. Section 15A prosecutions, which involve large quantities of drugs intended for sale or supply, increased from 45 in 2020 to 180 last year, a fourfold increase. The increase is continuing in 2024, it said.

An increase in synthetic heroin products are also a cause for concern. While fentanyl has caused devastation in America, FSI said it has not seen much evidence on the substance in Ireland. Only six samples have been detected here since 2015.

However, there has been an increased in detections of nitazene which is at least as potent as fentanyl.

FSI said an anticipated reduction in global heroin production is believed to be driving an increase in the presence of nitazene type compounds.

“Therefore the threat to public safety remains high and this situation will continue to be closely monitored for 2024,” it said.