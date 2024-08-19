Teenager appears in court accused of causing crash that claimed three lives

A Co Tyrone teenager appeared in Newry Magistrates Court on Monday accused of causing a four-vehicle car crash that claimed the lives of three people

Standing in the dock of Newry Magistrates Court with friends and family of his alleged victims sitting in the public gallery a few feet away, Josh McGleenan (19) confirmed he understood the 10 charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on November 4th last year.

Mr McGleenan, from Ashveagh in Benburb, faces three charges of causing death by dangerous driving, four of causing grievous bodily injury also by dangerous driving, excess speed, using a mobile phone while driving and being unable to properly control his vehicle.

The teenager is alleged to have caused the deaths of Ciara McElvanna and husband and wife Patrick and Ciera Grimley by driving dangerously and in excess of the 60mph limit on the Gosford Road and Brown Moss Road in Markethill.

The charges arise following a four-vehicle crash in the early hours. Nine emergency ambulance crews were deployed to the scene and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Father-of-three Mr Grimley died at the scene while Ms Grimley and 44-year-old mother-of-four Ms McElvanna died in the days following the crash. Her husband, former All-Ireland winning Gaelic footballer Kevin McElvanna, was one of those hurt in the crash as the friends made their way home from a 40th birthday party for Mr Grimley.

A detective constable gave evidence that she believed she could connect the defendant to each of the charges and confirmed a “full file” had been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

The prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks “for an update” on the progress of that file and, freeing Mr McGleenan on his own bail of £500, District Judge Eamon King put the case back to September 18th.

As part of his bail he is barred from being in any motor vehicle except for his commute to work.