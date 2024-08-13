Crime & Law

Cocaine worth €10.5m seized at Dublin Port by Revenue officers

Some 150kg of the drug was found after it had been concealed in a freight container

The seizure was made following a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. Photograph: Revenue
Mark Hilliard
Tue Aug 13 2024 - 18:58

Revenue officers have seized €10.5 million of cocaine at Dublin Port.

The 150kg haul was concealed in a freight container that had recently arrived into Dublin Port.

The seizure was made following a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

It was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations into organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Mark Hilliard is a reporter with The Irish Times