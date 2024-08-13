Cocaine worth €10.5m seized at Dublin Port by Revenue officers

The seizure was made following a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. Photograph: Revenue

Revenue officers have seized €10.5 million of cocaine at Dublin Port.

The 150kg haul was concealed in a freight container that had recently arrived into Dublin Port.

The seizure was made following a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

It was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations into organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.