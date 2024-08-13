Revenue officers have seized €10.5 million of cocaine at Dublin Port.
The 150kg haul was concealed in a freight container that had recently arrived into Dublin Port.
The seizure was made following a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
It was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations into organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
READ MORE
Cocaine worth €10.5m seized at Dublin Port by Revenue officers
Leaving Cert student who died after being crushed by car in Wexford had been preparing vehicle for school
Man (39) charged with stabbing during Olympic homecoming celebration granted bail
Man (26) charged with riotous assembly following Belfast protest
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis