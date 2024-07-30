Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on prison officer’s home

The Prison Officers’ Association (POA) said it 'utterly condemns the cowardly arson attack' which it said was 'extremely sinister in nature and could have led to loss of life. Photograph: David Sleator

A prison officer’s home was targeted in a petrol bomb attack overnight in an incident believed to be linked to his work dealing with serious criminals, including gangland figures.

The Irish Times understands a window in the officer’s home was broken and a flammable device was then thrown into the building.

It appears the damage was contained to a small area and that the officer, who was home with at least one other family member at the time, was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

However, sources said the incident was a very serious one and clearly involved a degree of background work, or surveillance, by those responsible as they were able to identity the officer’s home in a different county to where he works.

READ MORE

Such incidents targeting prison officers are not unprecedented but they are unusual in the Republic and investigations were now under way by the Garda and Irish Prison Service.

The Prison Officers’ Association (POA) said it “utterly condemns the cowardly arson attack” which it said was “extremely sinister in nature and could have led to loss of life”.

Gabriel Keaveny, POA deputy general secretary, said his association had “no doubt that this horrific attack” was related to the prison officer’s work.

“We now call on the Minister for Justice and the Garda commissioner to take whatever action is necessary to ensure that prison officers and their families are safe in their own homes,” he said. “The Government have a responsibility for the safety and security to its employees.”

The POA has also requested an urgent meeting with the director of the Irish Prison Service, Caron McCaffrey, to discuss the attack.

It added there had been similar incidents in the past which “understandably are a shocking ordeal for prison officers and their families”.

It was essential those behind the latest attack were brought to the just and the POA was offering continued support to the prison officer targeted and his family, it said.